OREFIELD, Pa. - Friday was graduation day for youngsters at the Pennsylvania State Police "Camp Cadet."

Troopers do the best they can to replicate the State Police Academy for kids between 11 and 15.

The weeklong event at Camp Fowler, in Orefield, is run by Troop M in Bethlehem.

The kids experience physical training, daily chores, and presentations on various law enforcement and emergency programs.