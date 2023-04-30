BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A memorial in Bethlehem was held to honor people across the Lehigh Valley who lost their lives at the workplace. Organizers also hoped to bring more awareness to the issue.

On a rainy Sunday afternoon, the 32nd Annual Lehigh Valley Workers' Memorial took place at the Bethlehem Rose Garden.

Inside the DAR house, organizers rang a bell nine times: once for each workplace fatality within the Lehigh Valley in the last 12 months.

Amy Bedocs's son, Isiah was one of them.

"My son, Isiah Bedocs, was the love of our life," she said, speaking at the podium.

Amy Bedocs attended the event with Isiah's 16-year-old sister and his great grandmother.

"You never expect to send your son to work, and for him not to come home," Amy Bedocs said.

Isiah Bedocs was killed while working as part of a tree removal crew in North Whitehall Township this past August. He had gotten caught up in a wood chipper. He was 17 years old.

Ron Ennis, an officer with the Lehigh Valley Labor Council and co-chair of the Lehigh Valley Workers' Memorial Committee, is one of the event's organizers.

He tells 69 News that in light of Bedocs's death, the event is specifically remembering the more than 110 child laborers, 17-years-old and younger, who died in workplace accidents.

Most of those deaths are from more than a century ago. But he says there have been at least four fatalities since the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was established in 1971.

An investigation by OSHA found the company Bedocs worked for, Adam's Tree Service, had allowed three minors to operate the woodchipper. OSHA cited 10 serious safety violations.

"We are doing everything we can to get Adam's Tree Service made responsible," Amy Bedocs said.

The U.S. Department of Labor says since 2018, it's seen a 69 percent increase in children employed in violation of child labor laws.

"We don't need to go back to the 19th century," Ennis said. "This is the 21st century. And we should be protecting our children."

John Werkheiser also serves as co-chair of the Lehigh Valley Workers' Memorial Committee. He spoke about making the workplace safer for all employees.

"In the words of Mary Harris, Mother Jones, 'pray for the dead and fight like hell for the living,'" Werkheiser said.

Just more than a month ago, an explosion at RM Palmer Company in Berks County left seven workers dead.

Organizers say the last industrial accident with that many fatalities or more in the Lehigh Valley was back in 1942.

"That's very exceptional, when you start having 5 or 6 deaths," Ennis said. "That's very exceptional. And very tragic."

This event was specifically remembering the nine people, either from the Lehigh Valley or working in the Lehigh Valley, who were killed while on the job.

Two volunteer firefighters out of New Tripoli were among those remembered: 59-year-old Marvin Gruber and 36-year-old Zachary Paris were killed while battling a house fire in Schuylkill County.

And just earlier this month, 19-year-old Ryan Schock was cutting down trees for AJW, Inc., in Carbon County, when a branch fell about 90 feet, striking him in the head. Schock had just graduated from Northwestern Lehigh High School in 2022.

Werkheiser, taking to the podium, called for more OSHA workers, saying while there are more than 700 fulltime game wardens in the state of Pennsylvania, there are less than 70 fulltime OSHA personnel.

"You're safer as a trout in Pennsylvania than you are as a worker," Werkheiser said. "If OSHA would start today to hit every worksite just once, it'll take 162 years for them to complete investigations."

Organizers also looked back at the history of jobs locally.

"Roughly 4000 Local fatalities," Ennis said at the podium. "They're dated going back before the Civil War."

Ennis says the Lehigh Valley has been home to some of the most dangerous occupations in the U.S.

"We had mobile iron steel mills," he said, "we have iron ore mining, zinc ore mining, dynamite factories and railroads."

Organizers say overall conditions have improved since OSHA was created in 1971, but to this day, too many workers still face serious risk of injury, exposure to chemicals and toxins and workplace assaults.