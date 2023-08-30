BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Yurconic Agency has acquired the assets of Bev's Auto Tags location in Bethlehem Township, expanding the company's reach to 14 locations.

Yurconic, founded in 1969, will now provide insurance, vehicle registration, notary and other services at the 2910 Easton Ave. office. That location is in the Shops at Bethlehem, the center on the Bethlehem Township/Bethlehem City border that is anchored by a Giant grocery store.

More acquisitions are being considered, according to John T. Yurconic, chief executive officer of the agency.

"We are actively looking to grow," Yurconic said Wednesday. "We are looking to expand in our region."

The Yurconic Agency region extends from the Lehigh Valley north to Palmerton, Lehighton and Pottsville, and into Reading and Sinking Spring in Berks County.

Bev's Auto Tags had been serving customers for 30 years. The Yurconic Agency took over the business effective Aug. 1.

"We thank all our customers who supported us over the past 30 years," Bev Godeny said in a statement on the Yurconic website.

"Bev operated a great shop," Yurconic said. "We've always wanted to be operating in that region. We now have 14 locations and we're looking for more."

The Yurconic Agency offers insurance for autos, homes and businesses, and medical malpractice, life, health and disability insurance. It also provides vehicle registration, driver's license, vehicle-title transfer and notary services at 12 of its 14 locations.