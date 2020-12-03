BETHLEHEM, Pa. - YWCA Bethlehem said Thursday it is temporarily closing the Adult Day Services Center in anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 cases over the holidays.
The Adult Day Services Center will be temporarily closed November 30 until December 11 and then again December 28 until January 9.
The organization says the closure is intended to safeguard the staff and those the center serves.
"We apologize for any inconvenience that may arise, but this is a necessary preventative measure to reduce the risk of exposure to our personnel and our clients to COVID-19," the organization said.
During the periods of closure, center staff will continue to serve senior clients with a daily virtual activity program. All seniors in the community are welcome to participate. The program aims to help ease the symptoms of social isolation due to being home. People can use the email address below or call to enroll:
Yvonne Toth
Tel: 610-867-4669 x100
Email: adsc@ywcabethlehem.org Website: www.ywcabethlehem.org
The program is at no cost to participants, but the organization says donations are welcome.