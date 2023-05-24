BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Staff at the Boys & Girls Club of Bethlehem have a new space to unwind in.

Officials cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on the new Zen Room at the Boys & Girls Club on Fritz Drive in Bethlehem.

It's meant to be a calming space where youth development staff can take their breaks, eat lunch and meditate.

The club says both kids and staff need spaces for calming and refocusing their energy.

"If anyone is a parent or you have kids in their life, you know sometimes kids can pull a little bit from you, and you can't pour from an empty cup," said Winston Alozie, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Bethlehem.

The Boys & Girls Club teamed up with St. Luke's for the project.