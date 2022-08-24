BETHLEHEM, Pa. – By unanimous vote, the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night denied dimensional variances requested to build four multifamily dwellings at 508-512 Selfridge St., on the city's south side.
Dallas Basha of 2529 E. 4th St. LLC sought various dimensional variances to build the multifamily dwellings at 518 and 510 Selfridge St. and maintain the current single-family home at 512 Selfridge St.
Assistant City Solicitor Matthew Deschler argued that the applicant did not meet the burden for zoning relief, stating that no evidence such as financial hardship was presented and that a proposal to gain more economic value from a property does not justify variances to be granted.
Deschler added the proposed use also differs from the design of single-family detached dwellings in the area.
Attorney Michael Santanasto, representing the applicant, said that Lehigh University originally proposed housing at the site and that the majority of homes in the neighborhood also sit on 20-foot-wide lots, with some exceptions.
When asked by residents during the hearing if the proposed multiuse dwelling would be occupied by students, Santanasto objected to the questions, which the board sustained.
He said that it’s not the board's role to determine whether the use would be for student housing and that his client would have to follow regulations for that kind of use.
Anne Evans of Montclair Avenue told the board that Selfridge Street borders the city's student housing overlay district where student housing is allowed for up to five students per residence. She said the proposal seems as if it were a way to get around the zoning regulations without applying for regulated housing.
Kim Carol Smith of Carlton Avenue said that every time the zoning board grants a variance in an area near the student overlay district, it undermines its goal to contain student housing in certain areas.
A suspected student housing use is not enough to deny the requested variances, Santanasto said.
Earlier in the meeting, the board granted Santanasto's request to postpone the scheduled hearing for Basha's request for off-street parking and dimensional variances to build seven, five-bedroom townhouses for use a student housing at 608 Pierce St.
Santanasto, who said the property is under agreement of sale, asked for the continuance because of the city's objection to the proposal and to allow him time to discuss the opposition with city officials.