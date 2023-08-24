A zoning change is just an early move toward the development of 10 buildings on 300 acres along Airport Road, Joseph Uliana told the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission on Thursday.
"This is really the first step in the process," Uliana told the advisory body. Uliana spoke on behalf of developer Majestic Realty. The Los Angeles-based company proposes to build a "master planned flex center" on land it will lease from the authority that runs Lehigh Valley International Airport.
The Majestic plan requires Hanover Township (Northampton County) to approve a zoning text amendment. Such an amendment changes the uses allowed in a zone, not the zoning map.
The proposal has generated concern about traffic, noise and pollution. A "Hanover Township Residents Against Warehouse Development" Facebook page seeks to muster opposition.
Majestic Realty will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Hanover Township Community Center to discuss the proposed text amendment with residents. The company's developments include the Majestic Bethlehem Center on former Bethlehem Steel Corp. land near I-78; that site is home to huge warehouses.
LVPC Vice Chairman Chris Amato noted at Thursday's meeting that the proposal is unpopular with some residents. After discussion, the commission approved sending its staff recommendations to the developer and township.
The text amendment provides flexibility to the developer, according to the LVPC. Most potential land uses — light industrial, research and offices — are already permitted on the acreage, the LVPC report said.
The text amendment is subject to approval from the township's board of supervisors. It would add the "master planned flex center" use to the current zoning, which is Aircraft Flightpath Highway Business District.
The Hanover Township Planning Commission has recommended the change to the board of supervisors.
"The subject application proposes to allow, as a conditional use, warehousing and storage facilities" the LVPC review said.
The review notes the planned 300-foot setback from residential areas and restrictions on lighting.
The LVPC also recommends, "To further minimize impacts of development proximity to adjacent uses, any on-site public address system should be limited so that it is not audible outside of the site."
The landowner is the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, which operates LVIA and airfields in Allentown and Forks Township. By leasing the land, it will add a revenue that does not depend on aviation.
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission has a professional staff that reviews big projects proposed in Lehigh and Northampton counties. Those recommendations are reviewed and sometimes altered by commissioners appointed from both counties.
The commissioners vote on the recommendations, not on whether proposals may or may not proceed. After the recommendations are approved, they are sent to developers and municipalities for consideration.
In this case, the final land-use decision will be up to Hanover Township.
Uliana is a former member of the Pennsylvania State House and State Senate.