BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Bethlehem Township commissioners reviewed a sketch plan for a new apartment building proposed for Freemansburg Avenue, but no decision was made Tuesday night.
The plan calls for a 26-unit, three-story, 9,200-square-foot apartment building with 65 parking spaces on 2.3 acres at 5007 Freemansburg Ave., at the corner of Wagner Drive and across from a CVS drugstore.
The proposed use, which also features two driveway connections to Freemansburg Avenue, is not permitted within current zoning in the Rural Residential (RR) zone.
Specifically, mid-rise and garden apartments are not allowed within RR and Neighborhood Enhancement Overlay Districts. Before moving beyond the sketch plan phase, the zoning issues would need to be resolved with the zoning hearing board and would require a zoning change.
In addition, the proposed project is located in the Fry's Run watershed. As such, the board considered various factors, including having the developer show the general direction of natural drainage. In addition, commissioners received correspondence from Township Engineer Ronald Gawlik, advocating for a project design that avoids direct point discharges to adjoining properties.
Another factor Gawlik asked commissioners to consider was having the project design show the driveway and Freemansburg Avenue improvements proposed with the Birches at Bethlehem project (formerly Solebury Senior Living), an assisted-living facility to be built on 8 acres across the road at 5030 Freemansburg Avenue. A suggestion was made to align driveways to minimize the number of driveway cuts along the road.
Attorney Erich Schock, representing the applicant, said the sketch plan represented a "logical" space use.
However, residents who spoke did not reach the same conclusion, calling the proposal a bad fit for the area.
"This is too much and too many cars," Vice President Malissa Davis said of the proposal. However, she and other commissioners noted that a residential project was preferable to commercial, and that the plan was workable.
"Two smaller units with parking in between," Davis said as a suggestion.
As a sketch plan, commissioners were not required to render a verdict.