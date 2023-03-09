BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission voted Thursday to recommend a zoning change allowing residential development at 119 Technology Drive.
The property is currently zoned for Industrial Redevelopment, but Serfass Development requested it be changed to Central Business. The change would allow for various uses, including retail, restaurant, office, some light industrial, and most importantly, residential development, explained Darlene Heller, Bethlehem's planning and zoning director.
Serfass Development proposes a six-story building with 240 apartments for the nearly 4-acre site near the Fahy Bridge.
The land is zoned for industry, and has been occupied by IQE Plc, a U.K.-based maker of semiconductor wafers. The company will close its doors by 2024. The building was listed for sale for $6.95 million.
As the matter was debated, residents voiced their concerns about traffic, the units' affordability and the potential increase in density for which the project will be responsible. Affordable housing is a continuing issue in the city, with only a 2% vacancy rate.
"It's really no vacancy," Heller said.
"There's really not a slate of rental properties that people can rent," she explained. "As fast as they can be constructed, they're full."
Regarding housing, residents expressed concerns over the transient nature of rental units.
"If we're just going to make [the housing] transient, we already have that," said Riverport resident Cindy Marsh.
Despite the city's housing needs, some touted the value of having a business on the site, offering jobs to which employees could walk.
Marsh opposed the requested change, and said maintaining the site's current zoning and attracting a business would be an "opportunity to make Bethlehem bigger and better."
Sarah Miller, with the property's broker NAI Summit, expressed doubts about finding that kind of tenant.
"As much as we would like to see it as a tech building, [the listing] hasn't had success going that route," Miller said.
Planning commission Chair Robert Melosky expressed gratitude for the feedback on the issue.
"All comments that come help as we proceed forward," he said. "Most of the time, we get it right. We want to make sure we get it right."
After much debate, the planners voted to approve sending a recommendation for the zoning change, but noted that the road to final plan approval has many steps.
Planners cautioned that they hold the authority only to recommend changes such as those related to zoning. They said City Council has the power to decide on the changes after a series of public meetings and votes.
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will also weigh in on the request. Heller said the matter would be discussed at meetings on March 21 and March 23.