SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The Salisbury Township commissioners heard a presentation Thursday night by a local attorney who favors making zoning changes to accommodate adult age-restricted cottage housing communities.
The idea would be to rezone by amendment with an “overlay” the least-populated land parcels in the township for the housing.
During the workshop portion of their meeting, the commissioners heard from attorney Joseph Bubba, representing the Lehigh Country Club, along with Kathy O’Brien, the club’s long-range planning director.
They explained to the board the idea of developing 10-acre, low-population-density land parcels into age-restricted senior townhouse communities.
The communities, they said, would be connected by walking trails open to the public.
Bubba confirmed that the country club has no plans to develop any of its current township property, although he mentioned as an example a 10- to 20-acre tract owned by the club capable of potentially holding 17 townhouses.
He pointed out that clustering would allow the homes to be located in close proximity, leaving the remaining acreage designated as open space or for improvements by the township.
The commissioners agreed that Salisbury is ripe for such planning, especially with regard to its current limited housing for those of retirement age. They, along with township staff, said that the idea would be an asset to the community.
Township Engineer David Tettemer said that he’s not a fan of overlay zoning.
However, he said that clustering-type developments would save the township on road construction, stormwater management installations and the building of additional public facilities.
He added that specific restrictions have to be implemented to ensure high-quality developments are built and maintained.
Kerry Rabold, the new township planning director, said that Salisbury should first investigate and possibly expand its other zoning density designations where clustering is already allowed, such as its Residential-2 category.
“We should clean up what we already have and proceed from there,” she said.
The next step would be for the idea to be submitted to the township’s planning commission for its consideration and recommendations, followed by public hearings and a review by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
All the aforementioned would precede a vote by the commissioners to amend the current zoning ordinance.