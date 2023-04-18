S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Zoning Hearing Board voted against a proposal for a sober living house Monday night.

The plan, offered by Moyer Construction LLC, had been proposed for 3599 Broadway, which is in proximity to Cetronia Elementary School, located at 3635 Broadway.

The board had completed an appeal hearing in early February involving the proposed sober living facility residence.

The public comment session in February featured those for and against the facility. Some in favor recalled their own recovery experiences at a sober living facility. They maintained the experience was positive and, in some cases, may have saved their lives.

Those against the facility cited its proximity to the elementary school and what they called a questionable professional management proposal offered by the applicant.

Moyer argued its plan is "similar in character and impact to the permitted use of an assisted living facility," which is allowed in the R5 zoning district where the parcel is located.

A sober living facility is not specifically listed currently in the township's zoning ordinance. The site previously housed an assisted living facility, which disbanded in 2014.

Eric Moyer, with Moyer Construction LLC, said Tuesday he would not comment on whether he would appeal the township's decision, but said "that is definitely an option."

He said he looks forward to working with the township on other projects.