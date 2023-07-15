EASTON, Pa. - Racers, start your squashes... The 17th annual Zucchini 500 race will be held in Easton on Wednesday, July 19.

Billed as "the Lehigh Valley's most fun vegetable-powered race," the event will be held at West Ward Market. The market will provide most supplies needed for the race, including zucchini, wheels, axles, carving equipment and more items racers can use to build something capable of crushing the competition.

Racers will build and test their zucchini cars from 4 to 6 p.m., with the children's competition beginning at 6 p.m. Children aged 16 and under can compete in the Sportscar, Midsize or Monster Truck events.

The Adult Midsize competition will be held after the children's race. NASCAR official Peter Brohl will be on-site to officiate the race.

Trophies will be awarded to the fastest car in each category, and there will be an additional prize awarded for the most creative car design.

A Zucchini 500 photo station featuring a large zucchini car will also be available at the event.