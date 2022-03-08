Zulily, the online retailer that promised to create more than 1,000 jobs, has confirmed in a state notice that 504 jobs will be lost when it closes its south Bethlehem warehouse.
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry posted a notice Tuesday specifying 504 cuts in three phases, starting May 13. The second phase will start two to eight weeks later, with the final cuts sometime before Dec. 31.
Last week, the Seattle-based retailer said the Emery Street warehouse would close by year's end.
"We will be closing our Zulily Bethlehem Fulfillment Center as part of our ongoing evaluation of our fulfillment network's footprint and current and projected needs," the company said in a statement.
Zulily is owned by Qurate Retail, which also owns the QVC and HSN brands. Zulily said it would help workers find new jobs, including at nearby QVC and HSN.
When Zulily's move to Bethlehem was announced in 2014, more than 1,000 jobs were promised and state funds helped draw the company to the Lehigh Valley. State and local officials lauded the move, but did not comment to 69 News when the closing was reported.
Qurate Retail was trading at $4.76 at 9:52 a.m., not far above its 52-week low.
In the past 52 weeks, it has traded as high as $14.62 and as low as $4.68.