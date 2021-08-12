Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Maryland man who pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is asking a judge to sentence him to probation.

In a court filing Wednesday, Robert Reeder's attorney said the 55-year-old man is a registered Democrat who wasn't a supporter of former President Donald Trump, but prosecutors said Reeder appeared to be proud of his actions that day. They're seeking a sentence of two months in prison.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan is scheduled to sentence Reeder next Wednesday. He faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison after pleading guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

