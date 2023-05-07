It was a somber morning for the firefighting community. A service was held in Maryland during National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend to pay tribute to dozens of firefighters who died in the line of duty during 2022.

Two firefighters from our area will have their names added to the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.

"We take comfort in knowing that the 144 men and women we honor today sacrificed themselves in the service of others," said Jessica Fitzwater, Frederick County Executive.

79 of those firefighters died in the line of duty in 2022. The other 65 from previous years. Each firefighter will have their name memorialized.

"Your loved ones will be remembered through history with their names etched into a plaque on the grounds of the memorial," continued Fitzwater.

Two men from the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lehigh County were honored on Sunday.

Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris both answered their last call in December while battling a house fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County. The families of both men being given a badge, a red rose and an American flag during the fallen firefighter tribute.

Alejandro Mayorkas, of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security spoke at the ceremony and said "In fire, you can plan everything out to the minute and a minute before that, everything changes."

Three firefighters from the New Tripoli Fire Company attended the memorial in support of the families of Gruber and Paris.

"It gave us, the guys that came down here, it gave us a little bit of extra closure," said Asst. Chief, Jason Lindtner.

A brotherhood united, making sure even the youngest in mourning, know they are not alone.

"Zach lived for his little girls," continued Lindtner. "We've supported the family emotionally and financially."

The support is far from over. A memorial ride in July will raise money the Fallen Firefighter Fund.