WASHINGTON TWP., NJ. - Authorities say alcohol is believed to have played a factor is causing the driver of a pickup truck to crash into a New Jersey home killing one person.
The pickup truck went off the highway and crashed into a home in Washington Twp. early Sunday morning killing the passenger of the pickup truck and injuring two others.
It happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Route 57 in Washington Township.
Photos taken at the scene show a pickup truck crashed into the second floor of the home.
Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer says the driver of the Dodge Ram truck, 27-year-old John Nunn of Washington, NJ, was ejected from the vehicle and was found on the first floor of the home with minor injuries.
The passenger of the pickup truck, 24-year-old Tyler Balog of Washington, NJ, died at the scene, Pfeiffer says.
Officials say a woman was in bed on the second floor of the home at the time of the crash. She was critically injured and was flown to Morristown Hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Her husband was taken to Hackettstown Hospital for evaluation. Officials say he was not injured during the incident.
"It's one of the most horrific accident scenes our investigative team has ever seen," Pfeiffer said.
Nunn faces several charges, including aggravated manslaughter, death by auto and DUI. The charges are pending the results of an alcohol test.
Route 57 was closed for several hours during the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for updates.