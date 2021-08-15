Storm damage in Lower Saucon Township

Storm damage in Lower Saucon Township on July 29, 2021

 Rich Rolen | for 69 News

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. - The National Weather Service has confirmed a 10th tornado that struck during storms last month in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Forecasters said Sunday that the EF-0 tornado struck July 29 in a remote area of Jackson Township, New Jersey with estimated peak winds of 80 mph.

Authorities earlier confirmed nine other tornadoes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the storm, including an EF-3 tornado in Bucks County and an EF-2 tornado that started in the Keystone State and then moved into the Garden State.

Authorities in the Bensalem Township area said the EF-3 tornado with top winds of 140 mph damaged an auto dealership and a mobile home park, injuring five people.

