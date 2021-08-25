New Jersey map

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The first group of Afghan refugees to be airlifted to New Jersey arrived overnight at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Senior Airman Ariel Owings said more are expected to continue arriving in “the coming days.”

The number of refugees that will be housed in New Jersey and for how long isn’t clear.

On Tuesday, military officials proposed setting up enough shelter for up to 9,500 Afghan nationals for up to a year. Gov. Phil Murphy said earlier this week that the arrival of a significant number of Afghans was imminent.

Afghan evacuees are being housed at four military bases in the United States.

