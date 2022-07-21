An oral surgery practice is awarding two Middlesex County students with free surgeries to help offset some of their college expenses.
Oral Surgery Group's Wisdom For Wisdom provides free wisdom teeth extractions in a bid to help students with the cost of higher education.
Jacob Dancyger, 24 of Monroe Township and Alexander Moamed, 18 of East Brunswick will have their wisdom teeth extracted.
Alexander is on his way to Rowan University this fall after graduating from East Brunswick High School. On the Wisdom For Wisdom application, his mom talked about how the program would be a huge help to their family.
“With so many new and unexpected expenses, preparing Alexander for college and with already existing college expenses for his older sister, this program would be an unbelievable gift,” Kasia Zubiel said.
Alexander’s surgery will be on August 5th.
Jacob’s surgery is scheduled for August 22nd.
On his application, Jacob wrote about the challenges of paying for college while making his health a priority.
“Paying for an education while tackling medical expenses can be both financially and mentally stressful and any way to eliminate some of that stress would be greatly appreciated,” he said.
After having their wisdom teeth removed, the students will be treated with a non-opioid, long-lasting treatment that will ensure a healthy recovery after the procedure, Oral Surgery Group reports.
Oral Surgery Group says the Wisdom For Wisdom program reaches students with financial challenges and oral health needs and provides an opportunity to make textbook costs and other expenses more affordable.