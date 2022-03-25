crime scene

NEWARK, N.J. | A career criminal from Connecticut has admitted he took money from a New Jersey political operative to kill another man in 2014.

During a video appearance in federal court in Newark on Thursday, George Bratsenis said he and another man were paid thousands of dollars to kill political consultant Michael Galdieri.

Sean Caddle, another political consultant who had worked with Galdieri, pleaded guilty to paying for the hit. Bratsenis has a long criminal history dating back more than 40 years, and served time in prison with the man who implicated him in the Galdieri killing.

A motive for the slaying hasn't been revealed publicly.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.