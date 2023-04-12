HAMPTON TWP., N.J. - Dozens of dogs and cats and more than 40 dead animals were found crammed into a pick-up truck parked at a strip mall in New Jersey.

The animals were found Monday evening in the Marshall's parking lot in Hampton Township, Sussex County, said New Jersey State Police.

The abandoned Chevy Silverado had at least two dozen cats and dogs in the cab, and more than 10 more in crates in the bed of the truck, police said.

Authorities also found several trash bags in the bed of the truck with more than 30 dead cats and dogs, police said.

The owner of the truck, 53-year-old Lynn Leonard, arrived at the scene and was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, police said.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, one of the animal rescues involved, said the owner had a house fire in Virginia and had loaded up all of the animals.

The refuge said the animals had been there since at least Thursday, and that loose dogs running around the parking lot and the "overwhelming odor" alerted authorities to the situation.

Several other animal shelters posted on social media that they took in some of the surviving animals. They all described the living conditions in the truck as horrific, and said everything was covered in urine, feces and animal remains.