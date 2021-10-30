New Jersey’s first ever early in-person voting wraps up Sunday in an election that will decide the Governor's race and state Legislature contests.
More than 400,000 mail-in and in-person votes have already been cast.
The top of the ticket features Democratic Governor Phil Murphy against Republican former Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli.
Polls show Murphy leading, however no Democrat has been reelected governor in New Jersey since 1977.
All 120 seats in the state Assembly and Senate are also on the ballot.