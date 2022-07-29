BEDMINSTER, NJ -- Offensive, disturbing and disrespectful are among the words families of 9/11 victims are using to describe a Saudi-backed golf series.

Both opponents and supporters of former President Donald Trump say they're appalled by his decision to allow the tournament to take place at his New Jersey golf club this weekend.

"My oldest brother Danny ... he was murdered on the 89th floor of the South Tower," said Dennis McGinley, a member of the group 9/11 Justice. "Married and a dad of five kids."

All these years later, the hurt still stings for Dennis McGinley and the thousands of families who lost loved ones in the 9/11 terror attacks.

It's why many are devastated the Saudi-backed LIV Series is hosting a tournament at Trump's golf resort in Bedminster.

"I can't get any more angry," McGinley said. "Now it's turned into more heartbroken and sad that a former president whose well aware of the Saudi Government's culpability in 9/11 would just casually toss us aside and benefit financially from them, and the golfers as well."

"A word to Mr. Trump and all of the participating golfers in this tournament, my father wasn't the type of person who could be bought," said Juliette Scauso, the daughter of firefighter Dennis Scauso, who died on 9/11.

"It's not right," said Pete Troisi, another member of 9/11 Justice.

9/11 Justice says this isn't about politics.

"Avid Trump-supporter," Troisi said of himself. "However, I don't agree with what's going on as far as this tournament."

"It's not America first," McGinley said. "It's Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia first."

In a 2016 Fox and Friends interview, Trump said, "Who blew up the World Trade Center? It wasn't the Iraqis. It was Saudi. I mean, take a look at Saudi Arabia."

This week to ESPN, he said, "Nobody's gotten to the bottom of 9/11 and they should have."

"It's simple," said Brett Eagleson, the founder of 9/11 Justice. "The Saudis did it. They plotted it. They funded it. And now they're trying to distract every one of those sins with a golf tournament 50 miles away from Ground Zero."

Group members plan on protesting at future tournament events.

To McGinley, it's an exhausting fight families shouldn't have to battle.

"Five weeks from now we're going to have to start all over again with the 9/11 anniversary," said McGinley.

Trump's Office did not respond to 69 News' request for comment on the protest.