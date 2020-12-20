NEW JERSEY -- Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal will announce Monday major overhauls to statewide use of force policies governing all 38,000 state, county, and local law enforcement officers in New Jersey.
According to officials, the updated policies include the first revisions to the state’s Use of Force Policy in over two decades, and mark the conclusion of a yearlong, collaborative effort that included input from law enforcement leaders, civil rights and religious organizations, and community members.
The new Use of Force Policy is the first such statewide policy of its kind in the U.S. and is designed to ensure that officers preserve the rights, liberties and dignity of residents in all interactions, officials say.
The policy emphasizes de-escalation and the use of force as a last resort, and will be reinforced through an immersive two-day training that all officers will complete next year, which Attorney General Grewal will also announce on Monday.
According to officials, to ensure compliance with the new measures, the Attorney General will unveil a first-of-its-kind, web-based portal, which all officers must use to report details on every use of force and which the state and public will be able to use to monitor and analyze use of force trends, including racial disparities.
More information will be come available after the official press conference announcement on Monday.