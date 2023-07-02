Coyotes

Coyotes help manage populations of low-tier predators like skunks, raccoons, and foxes. This is especially important to the health and diversity of many bird populations. As North America's oldest indigenous species, they are remarkably successful. The coyote’s ability to adapt—the reason for their longevity—is also the reason for human confrontations. Coyotes have learned to associate urban regions with easy access to food, be it garbage, pet food, or even small pets. Today, as many as 500,000 coyotes are killed each year in concerted efforts by government agencies, hunters, and ranchers.

 Pablo Garcia Saldana // Shutterstock

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - Officials closed a dog park and other areas in a New Jersey nature reserve following an attack by what they called an “aggressive” coyote that bit a 13-year-old girl and a dog.

Essex County officials said the attack occurred at about 3 p.m. Friday in a wooded area near the dog park in the South Mountain Reservation.

The teenager was taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center with puncture wounds to her leg, a spokeswoman for Essex County Sheriff’s Office told reporters. WABC-TV and WPIX-TV reported that a woman was also attacked about 90 minutes later in the same area. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said in a statement that after consulting with state fish and wildlife officials, authorities decided to keep the dog park and nearby picnic and parking areas closed for the next five days “out of an abundance of caution to protect the safety of the public.”

“We ask that anyone visiting the reservation be extremely cautious,” DiVincenzo said.

The 2,112-acre county-owned park in central Essex County includes parts of Maplewood, Millburn and West Orange townships.

