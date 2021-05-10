coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine vaccination generic graphic

FLEMINGTON, NJ. - The Hunterdon County Health Department has appointments available for the Moderna vaccine at the County’s drive thru clinic.

The clinic will be held on May 13th. Appointments can be made on the County website; co.hunterdon.nj.us or by calling (908) 788-1351.

Second dose vaccination appointments are scheduled at the time of the first dose.

The Health Department is conducting vaccination outreach to homebound individuals and other target populations with language or transportation barriers.

To reach those unable to attend the clinic, the public health nursing staff has administered vaccine in the homes of homebound individuals, in coordination with their medical care providers.

