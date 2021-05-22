NEW JERSEY - It's the time of the year when people start heading to the Jersey Shore.
Author, RC Staab is sharing 100 ideas on how to spend your time when you're there. His book is called "100 Things to Do at the Jersey Shore Before You Die".
Some of his suggestions to the 69 News Sunrise team includes tasting the famous salt water taffy and Kohr Brothers Frozen Custard.
If you want to stay active while in New Jersey, Staab suggests visiting Howling Woods Farms or what watching in Cape May.
There are some famous stops to visit, like Lucy the Elephant in Margate or the lighthouses.
Learn more about "100 Things to Do at the Jersey Shore Before You Die" by heading to JerseyShoreWalk.com.