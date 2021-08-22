...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...
including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle.
In New Jersey...Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape
May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Eastern
Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris,
Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Southeastern
Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In
Pennsylvania...Berks, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern
Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper
Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.
* Through Monday morning.
* Periods of heavy rain are expected through Sunday night as
Hurricane Henri passes to our east. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4
inches are forecast with locally higher amounts possible.
* Flash flooding may occur. Also, there may be significant within
banks rises or minor flooding on some of the main stem rivers and
large creeks.