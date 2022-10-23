N.J. -- It has been confirmed that a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case was found in an Ocean County backyard flock (non-poultry). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners.

HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern.

Signs of HPAI in Poultry

Sudden death

Decrease in feed or water consumption

Respiratory signs such as coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge

Swelling around the eyes

Open-mouth breathing

Darkening of the comb/wattles

Reddening of the shanks or feet

Decreased egg production

Lethargy

HPAI spreads through contact with bodily secretions, including feces, ocular, nasal, or oral secretions from infected birds. The virus can also be spread via vehicles, equipment, clothing, etc.

To Prevent HPAI

Eliminate exposure of domestic birds to wild birds.

Minimize standing water and extra feed that might attract wild birds.

Avoiding contact with other poultry.

Keeping a specific set of shoes and clothing for tending to poultry.

Minimizing the number of people who visit the birds.

Avoiding sharing equipment with other flocks and using appropriate disinfectants for equipment that must come onto a farm.

For more information, visit USDA's page on Avian Influenza.