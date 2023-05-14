DELAWARE, N.J. - Firefighters spent the early morning hours of Sunday fighting a blaze that impacted multiple homes and a barn in the village of Delaware, New Jersey.

A post on Facebook says the Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company #1 - Station 41 was dispatched to the barn fire on Ann Street just before 12:30 a.m.

"If I could have, I would have run in to help anybody if I had to," said Cheryl Klouda, a neighbor.

"Your instincts kind of kicked in."

Cheryl Ann said she could tell something wasn't right early Sunday morning.

"My cats got spooked, I ran down to check and just saw a big ball of orange," Klouda said.

She saw that her neighbor's historic barn was on fire.

"The whole thing was engulfed in flames," Klouda said.

Fortunately, no one was inside, but Klouda made sure everyone in the surrounding homes were out, in case things spread.

"They were worried with the heat and her propane tank it might explode," Klouda said. "I banged on her door until she answered."

But the barn is destroyed. Trees surrounding it are charred. And at least three homes nearby suffered damage to their exteriors.

Officials say the fire could have been even worse. The Knowlton Fire Company said in its post on social media that crews were able to attack the flames aggressively and knock out the majority of the fire out quickly.

That aggressive attack on the flames was thanks to help from about a half-dozen fire companies from Warren County and across the Delaware River in Northampton County.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

What sparked the fire is still unclear. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

"It's sad," Klouda said.