WANAQUE, N.J. (AP) - State police in New Jersey on Wednesday were investigating a fiery crash that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania man.
Syed Hassan, 34, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was driving north on Interstate 287 on Tuesday night when his vehicle left the road and crashed through a guardrail, Sgt. Lawrence Peele said in a statement.
The vehicle overturned and became engulfed in flames, Peele said. Hassan was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other vehicles or passengers were involved.
The accident remained under investigation.