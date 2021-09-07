MANVILLE, N.J. - President Joe Biden paid a visit to Manville, Somerset County, in New Jersey to see an area devastated last week by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Biden saw a neighborhood littered with just the pieces that were once people's homes - furniture, possessions, all reduced to debris.
"The losses we witness today profound. Dozens of lost lives, homes destroyed... my thoughts are with all those families affected by the storm and all those families who lost someone they love," the president said.
Biden says the culprit behind this and other devastating disasters happening in the US, is climate change.
"For decades, scientists have warned of extreme weather. It would be more extreme and climate change was here and we're living through it. Now we don't have any more time," he said.
Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Coast last Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, killing at least 13 there, and leaving more than half a million - still- in the dark, without power.
But the storm wasn't done.
It dumped large amounts of rainfall on an already-wet East Coast, sending the Schuylkill River over its banks to a new record high, leaving drivers stranded, trapping people inside their homes, and in the end, killing 27 people in New Jersey, and 13 in New York City.
That makes Ida the deadliest hurricane in the Northeast since 2012's Superstorm Sandy, which killed more than 100 people.
Biden says if the country doesn't act now, things could continue to get worse.
"You can't build back and restore what it was before. Because another tornado, another 10 inches or rain will produce the same kind of results...We're at one of those inflection points where we either act or we are gonna be in real, real trouble. Our kids are gonna be in real trouble."