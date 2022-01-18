TRENTON, N.J. - Legislation that protects unconscious patients from invasive examinations without prior consent has been signed into law.
The New Jersey Assembly of Democrats said in a release Tuesday a bill sponsored by Assembly Democrats Paul Moriarty (D-Camden, Gloucester), Gabriela Mosquera (D-Camden, Gloucester) and Valerie Vainieri Huttle (D-Bergen) was signed into law Tuesday.
Under the law, health care practitioners will be required to get consent prior to performing examinations of a patient's reproductive organs, breasts or rectum, the release said. This does not apply if the practitioner must conduct an invasive exam in the event of a medical emergency.
The release said medical students have reported experiences in which they were instructed by resident physicians to conduct examination of an unconscious patient's pelvic or other private area once an exam or procedure had already concluded.
“It is highly troubling that patients have been subjected to invasive examinations without any knowledge of or say in the matter." The representatives said in a joint statement. "Consent to a medical procedure involving anesthesia does not automatically include consent for other non-essential medical activities."
“We must protect the rights of New Jersey patients by requiring prior notification and authorization before any such exam can be conducted going forward," representatives said.
Practitioners who fail to obtain written consent prior to conducting a non-emergency invasive exam will be subject to discipline for professional misconduct, according to the release.