Starting Tuesday all uniformed police officers in New Jersey must wear body cameras.
Governor Phil Murphy, the lieutenant governor, and attorney general joined local officials at the Camden County Police Department to mark the first day in the new chapter in policing.
The attorney general also announced grants for all 487 law enforcement agencies across the Garden State to purchase the body cameras.
The agencies requested funding to purchase 28,214 cameras at a total cost of approximately $57.5 million, according to a news release from the governor's office. The Attorney General’s Office is administering the grant program on a reimbursement basis, with agencies receiving funding at $2,038 per camera, which may be used for the purchase of cameras and equipment needed to operate them, and towards the costs of storing BWC footage.
A police official said the cameras act as an unbiased witness.
"I just want to let you know how important BWC are. They are the key to transparency and trust in our communities. Not just for use of force but for accountability," said Camden Police Department Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
He said the cameras are an invaluable tool and they have used the footage for training to make them a smarter and stronger organization.
On Nov. 24, 2020, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation requiring that by June 1, 2021, every uniformed patrol officer in New Jersey wear a BWC while on duty. Previously, fewer than half of the law enforcement agencies in the state had BWCs, according to the governor's office news release.