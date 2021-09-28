NEWARK, N.J. - Tuesday night in New Jersey, the first of two gubernatorial debates took place ahead of the November election.
The crowd inside the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark was boisterous the entire night, but the two men on stage gave them plenty to react to, as they had plenty to talk about.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy faced off against his challenger, Republican Jack Ciattarelli.
Murphy is trying to win re-election, and if he does, he'll be the first Democrat in 44 years in New Jersey to do it. Ciattarelli, a former state Assembly member and the founder of a medical publishing company, came into the debate lagging behind in the polls.
But the two men equally traded barbs throughout the night.
"We're still digging out of the damage that Trump did in terms of..." Murphy began. The crowd booed, to which he responded, "C'mon, c'mon this guy's been with him every step of the way, and let's go with the data based on facts!" he says.
Ciattarelli responds, "If I may, if those drinking at home are gonna take a shot every time they hear Trump, I suggest they stop real soon, cause they're gonna be bombed real soon!"
The two candidates faced questions on hot-topic issues like abortion.
"I would never advocate for the repeal of Roe V. Wade and I'd never advocate against a woman's right to choose," Ciattarelli said.
But Murphy pushed back, saying "as an assemblyman, my opponent voted to de-fund Planned Parenthood!"
They also discussed how New Jersey has fared during the pandemic, under the current leadership. Both men said they were vaccinated and supported others getting vaccinated, but they did not agree on the government's say in it.
"Do I believe that the government has the right to tell people to take a medicine? No I don't," Ciattarelli said, and the crowd cheered.
But Murphy fired back: "Saying your government can't support vaccines or no masks is akin to supporting drunk driving."
This was just round one for these two candidates. The second debate ahead of the November election will take place on Oct. 12, when the two men will go at it, all over again.