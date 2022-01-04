TRENTON – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending Pfizer recipients who have completed their initial COVID-19 to get a booster shot at five months instead of six months.
The CDC says this move will expand protection against COVID-19 to more people sooner.
The CDC also recommended that moderately or severely immunocompromised children ages 5 to 11 be able to receive a third dose 28 days after their second shot.
Eligibility for these groups is effective immediately.
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for boosters in individuals ages 16 and up and is currently the only vaccine authorized and recommended for children ages 5-11.
“With cases rising throughout the state, vaccines are our most potent weapons against this formidable virus and its variants, particularly the highly transmissible Omicron variant,” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “We all want the best protections for ourselves and especially our children, and vaccines and boosters are key to keeping us safer.”
“Children ages 5 to 11 years who are moderately to severely immunocompromised can now receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine,” Dr. Margaret Fisher, a pediatrician and special advisor to Commissioner Persichilli. “This includes children with inherited immunodeficiencies, some children undergoing cancer chemotherapy, children who have received organ transplants and are undergoing immunosuppressive therapy as well as other children who require corticosteroids or immune modulating biologics. Parents should speak with their pediatricians or other healthcare providers to see if their child qualifies for this third dose.”
Currently, 6.3 million New Jersey residents are fully vaccinated and 44.7 percent of potentially eligible New Jersey residents have completed booster doses.
Nearly 2.3 million New Jersey residents have completed booster doses in New Jersey, in other states, or through federal programs while more than 2.8 million residents who are potentially eligible have yet to receive their booster doses.
There are approximately 2,000 vaccination sites in New Jersey. Visit covid19.nj.gov/finder to locate a vaccination site or if you need help finding an appointment, call the state’s Vaccine Call Center at 1-855-568-0545.