HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Centenary University's 15th president has been appointed.

Dale G. Caldwell, Ed.D., has been chosen unanimously by the Board of Trustees to be the first African American president of the university. Dr. Caldwell will take up his role on July 1st and is currently serving as executive director of the Rothman Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Fairleigh Dickinson University and president of the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey board.

With a wealth of experience, including serving as the founding executive director of the Newark Alliance, deputy commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs and as a senior manager at Deloitte Consulting, Dr. Caldwell will succeed current Centenary University President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., who announced his retirement last fall and will leave his post on June 30th.