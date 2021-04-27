TRENTON, NJ - Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced that charges are being filed against two correctional police officers relating to abuse allegations at the state's only women's prison.
Officials say the abuse happened at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Hunterdon County in which inmates were assaulted and seriously injured.
It is alleged that on the morning of January 12th, 2021, DOC officers and supervisors assigned to the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility conducted forced cell extractions of inmates located in the Restorative Housing Unit complex.
A total of 10 corrections officers now have been charged in the ongoing criminal investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.
AG Grewal says that Lt. Eddie Molina and Sgt. Andraia Bridges were involved in the forced cell extractions.
Molina and Bridges were charged Tuesday by complaint-summons as follows:
Lt. Eddie Molina, 42, of East Brunswick, N.J.
• Official Misconduct (Two Counts, 2nd Degree)
• Tampering with Public Records or Information (3rd Degree)
The complaint against Molina alleges the following conduct:
AG Grewal reports that Molina failed to prevent and report the excessive use of force and assaultive conduct by other corrections officers. In addition, he falsely reported the forced cell extraction by sending an email that he knew contained false information.
On the following day it is reported that correction officers performed a forced cell extraction that Molina was the supervising. A victim was pepper sprayed and was not given an opportunity to comply before the team made entry into her cell.
Sgt. Andraia Bridges, 44, of North Plainfield, N.J.
• Official Misconduct (2nd Degree)
The complaint against Bridges alleges the following conduct:
AG Grewal reports that Bridges failed to prevent and report the excessive use of force and assaultive conduct by other corrections officers committed in her presence.
On the following day it is reported Bridges witnessed a victim beg officers not to harm her. Sgt. Bridges failed to prevent unauthorized use of force despite her legal duty to prevent it.
Union leaders say more than 30 employees are on paid leave as investigators look into accusations of prisoners being beaten by the staff.
The Corrections Department ombudsman in New Jersey has resigned in the wake of abuse allegations.