In southern New Jersey, a construction worker at a high-rise condominium building was killed when a balcony collapsed.

It happened Friday afternoon in Sea Isle City on the Jersey Shore.

An eighth-floor balcony fell onto the balcony below it.

Officials say a 43-year-old worker from Philadelphia was killed.

Two others are injured.

Police, the Cape May County prosecutor’s office, and OSHA are investigating.

The collapse happened at a complex built in the 1970s.