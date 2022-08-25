PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- The longtime Warren Lanes bowling alley in Phillipsburg, New Jersey could soon be replaced by a Quick Chek convenience store and gas station.

The plan before the town's land use board calls for the construction of a 5,600 square-foot store and 16 gasoline filling positions on Memorial Parkway.

Tonight, the board tentatively approved the plan, with the understanding that permits from the New Jersey Department of Transportation are required first since the new construction would be located along a state highway.