BELVIDERE, N.J. -- New Jersey is changing the name of its county-level elected officials – they will no longer be known as “freeholders,” but “commissioners.”
Some in the role, however, aren’t crazy about the switch.
“It only makes things more confusing, in my opinion,” said Warren County Commissioner Director James Kern.
“New Jersey has tax commissioners, mosquito commissioners, recreation commissioners, so there's all these commissioner titles.”
On Saturday, Kern announced the change at the first-ever meeting of the County Board of Commissioners. The term “freeholder,” has been used for the last 196 years. Because the term is thought to mean “debt-free landowner,” some believe it can be offensive to women and minorities.
The name change was put in motion when the law passed last summer. At that time, Governor Murphy said “We are committed to forever ridding from this state, long past overdue, the word ‘freeholder.’”
New Jersey was the only state to still use the term “freeholder.”