ALPHA, N.J. - Friday marks the beginning of a return to normal in New Jersey since the start of the pandemic.

Starting Friday, people in New Jersey can walk up to the bar and order and drink, and serve themselves at a buffet again.

Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement earlier this week that restrictions are going to start easing in the Garden State.

He says there has been accelerated progress in the state's vaccination program and hospital metrics, as well as lower daily case counts.

Social distancing will still have to be maintained in restaurants, and owners will have to enforce it, Murphy said, and make sure people aren't congregating.

Masking is still be required when not eating or drinking at the table.

On May 19, New Jersey will lift all COVID-19 outdoor gathering limits, and remove a 50% capacity limit on indoor restaurants and bars, as long as social distancing can be maintained.

