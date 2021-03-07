HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ. -- Fire crews battled a fully-involved house fire early Sunday morning.
According to officials, crews were dispatched at around 4:00 a.m. to a home on the 200 block of County Road 579.
The first firefighter on scene reported to Hunterdon County Dispatch that the house was fully involved and fire went to a second alarm.
According to a 69 News photojournalist on the scene, crews had to use a tanker task force to supply water due to there being no fire hydrants in the area.
No injuries have been reported. No one was home at the time of the fire, officials say.
Firefighters were on the scene until around 8:20 a.m.
CR 579 was closed between Turkey Hill Rd and Tunnel Rd.
The fire is currently under investigation by the NJ State Fire Marshal's Office, Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, and the NJ State Police.