BLOOMSBURY TWP., N.J. - Crews in New Jersey battled to put out fires on a cement tanker and an Amazon truck on I-78.

Police were called to the scene in Hunterdon County, New Jersey just before 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

Both drivers made it out of their trucks before police arrived, and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire was put out, and the right lane was shutdown as crews cleaned up the scene.