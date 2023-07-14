KNOWLTON TWP., N.J. - Rescue crews from the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area and Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River are searching the river for a missing swimmer.

The swimmer, identified as a 19-year-old man from Paterson, N.J., was seen struggling in the water before disappearing near the Karamac Trail around 8 p.m. Thursday, according to a Delaware Water Gap press release. Karamac is located on the New Jersey side of the river, about a mile north of Interstate 80.

According to witnesses, the man was swimming with three other people before he got caught in a current and disappeared. None of the swimmers were wearing life jackets, according to the press release.