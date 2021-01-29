Demolition of the vacant Phillipsburg Mall should be complete sometime this summer, according to a spokesperson for the ownership group.
A spokesperson for property owner, Mason Asset Management, said Friday that demolition of the former Phillipsburg Mall is scheduled to begin “within the next couple of weeks.” Demolition is expected to be complete by the end of June.
The Phillipsburg Mall straddles Lopatcong and Pohatcong townships in Warren County, N.J. The mall saw a slow decline with the changing retail landscape. Anchor stores Sears and Bon-Ton closed and other retailers slowly followed suit.
In February 2020, Mason Asset Management issued a statement that it had begun considering non-retail uses and began fielding interest from possible buyers. Last March, St. Louis-based CRG Integrated Real Estate Solutions presented Lopatcong Township Council with a proposal to build a warehouse on the property.
The proposed 852,000 square-foot warehouse would straddle the two townships. Officials in both townships said at the time that the land was not zoned for warehouse uses. At the time, the developer called the presentation an “exploratory meeting.” It was not immediately clear whether formal plans have been submitted to either township.