FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - The Frenchtown Dog Wash has outgrown its 34 Bridge St. location in just three years and moved about a mile north to Milford.
Owner Megan Duffy switched to larger quarters in a strip mall at 1000 Frenchtown-Milford Road, next to NAPA Auto Parts in western Hunterdon County, just off the Delaware River.
"We really needed more room," Duffy said.
That, and Duffy's clients can generate some noise that might distract people.
"The dogs play and bark," she said. "We want to be a good neighbor."
Having an auto-parts store on the other side of the wall at the strip mall, instead of a salon next door in the historic borough, will take care of that.
Duffy has a staff of seven groomers and dog-bathers. Self-service dog bathing is also available, with towels, brushes, shampoo, blow dryers and scented sprays provided.
"The move has gone really well," Duffy said recently, while grooming a client. "People like that we have parking now." Parking is often at a premium in Frenchtown, particularly on weekends.
Duffy is expanding the retail end of her business at the new shop, adding pet supplies and dog food.
Demand has picked up as COVID-19 lockdowns have ended, she said. Grooming needs vary by breed, but Duffy said most dogs should get come in for a hair cut every four to eight weeks.
The Frenchtown Dog Wash (the name remains the same) can help with cracked-paw treatments, coat whitening or darkening, flea and tick treatments, nail clipping and more.
And while dogs are out of the Bridge Street location, pottery will soon be in. Lisa Naples Clay Studio will open in Frenchtown in September, offering pottery classes and workshops.
To the north, in Clinton, Karen's Dollhouse Shop has opened at 14 Main St. The store relocated from Basking Ridge, New Jersey. It sells and repairs doll houses and doll house accessories. The owners also buy estates and sell by consignment.
Down the street at 12 E. Main, Maine on Main is preparing to open. "Bringing downeast Maine lobster to our Main Street" is the restaurant's mission. More on Maine as details become available.
To the north in Hackettstown, Aspen Dental has opened its fourth practice in the Garden State. The office is at 1885 Route 57, and is led by Dr. Shekhar Gupta and Dr. Neelam Attri.