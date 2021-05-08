New Jersey taxpayers are on the hook for more than a million dollars in fees connected to the investigation at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon County.
The fees would be paid to a consultant advising the state's only women's prison amid a criminal investigation into attacks on inmates.
The State Department of Corrections announced back in February that it had hired the Moss Group as a consultant to provide policy development and other advice at the Correctional Facility.
The cost of the agreement wasn’t announced at that time, but budget documents show the two-year deal coming in at about 1.3 million dollars.