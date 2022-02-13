FLEMINGTON, N.J. One local woman is going for the gold. Kimi Goetz is currently in Beijing competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics as an ice speed skater.
Friends and family are gathering to show their support for Kimi.
“Her dream has come true. So, it's my dream," said Linda Goetz, mother of Olympic Athlete, Kimi Goetz.
From The Garden State and now to Beijing, Kimi Goetz has her eye on the prize.
The New Jersey native is currently competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics with ice speed skating.
What started as in-line skating as a little girl, has grown into a world-champion ice speed skater and now, an Olympic athlete.
At just 27-years-old, Kimi has built quite the athletic portfolio.
“It’s amazing," said grandmother, Josephine Galbraight.
In 2010, Kimi won a world championship in in-line speed skating, before moving to Salt Lake to try for the Olympics.
In 2014, Kimi competed in the Sochi time trials. Four years later Kimi suffered a concussion during the 2018 Olympic trials.
The concussion didn’t stop her.
On Sunday, family, friends and even just proud community members showed up at Lone Eagle in Flemington, to cheer her on.
“So cool to watch and I'm just so proud of her," said Kimi's brother, Kyle Goetz.
One supporter in the crowd was actually a former Paralympic medalist. She said she doesn’t know Kimi personally, but knows what it takes to make it this far.
“I've never met Kimi, but I feel a kindred spirit because of what I've been through and how hard I have worked for the Paralympics and I wanted to support her," said Maureen Ryan Esposito, Former Paralympic Medalist.
“We’re so proud of her. I couldn't even sleep last night I was so excited for Kimi."
Kimi will compete again this Thursday. Friends and family will be gathering once again to cheer her on.