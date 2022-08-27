PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Phillipsburg Police, Fire, and EMS units were called to a structure fire at 223 Hudson Street on Saturday morning, August 27.

Upon arrival, it was determined that all residents had evacuated the building safely and no one was trapped inside.

The fire, located in a bedroom on the second floor, was under control within 15 minutes of their arrival.

Firefighters found smoke and heat damage throughout the second floor and attic.

Two minor injuries were reported: one to a firefighter and the other to a resident.

The Phillipsburg Police Department is investigating the cause of the fire.